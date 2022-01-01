You’re always shifting blame, give way if you can not do the job - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo describing him as a man who has failed to show leadership in steering the affairs of the country.

He believes President Akufo-Addo has also failed to take responsibility under his administration when things go wrong and is always shifting blame.



Mr. Mahama was speaking at the 40th anniversary commemoration of the 31st December Revolution in Accra on Friday, December 31, 2021.

“Leadership is about responsibility. It is only a poor leader who shirks responsibilities and shift blames. We had power crisis – dumsor in this country– because of lack of investment in generation for many years, and so we were consuming more power than we generated. That was the situation I met, and yet I did not say it is not my fault. I went to Parliament, took responsibility, for it and promised to fix it, which we did,” he said.



“Today somebody [President Akufo-Addo] claims he inherited a weak economy, which he hasn’t been able to be responsible for, 5 years on. It’s always about Mahama and NDC. If he [Nana Akufo-Addo] can not do the job, he should give way for the NDC to do it for you,” he added.