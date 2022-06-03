You're an ambassador and so? - Allotey Jacobs blasts British High Commissioner

Source: GNA

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has taken a swipe at the British High Commissioner over her tweet regarding an arrest of the Convener of the "FixTheCountry" Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested for threatening the security of Ghana and recently re-arrested for traffic offences.



In the tweet, the High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson said: “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…”



But her tweet didn't sink well with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as he rebuked her for passing such a comment.



The IGP, in a strong-worded statement, cautioned the British High Commissioner “to learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you".



He also described Miss Harriet Thompson's tweet as "misguided, unwarranted and biased".

"Ordinarily, the Ghana Police Service would not have responded to comments such as yours, obviously made from either a biased or uninformed position. However, we have learnt from previous, painful experience that it has not been helpful to ignore such misguided, unwarranted and biased comments intended to tarnish the reputation of the Ghana Police Service and that of our country.



"For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes: 'di wo fie asem' – it means learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you,” the statement added.



"What is more, we consider your tweet a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the internal affairs of their host country", the statement further read.



Discussing the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs blasted the British High Commissioner for her audacity to interfere in Ghana's internal affairs, asking "is she the one financing them (FixtheCountry Movement)?"



He wondered why she would make such a tweet about a sensitive issue bordering on the country's security and at a time when the security agencies are on the alert to avert any attempts of terrorism.

"She is an ambassador and we are looking for Visa to Britain, so we shouldn't talk about her? Maybe she's an agent for destruction", Allotey fumed.



He also reprimanded the opposing commentaries against the IGP's statement to the High Commissioner, saying "so, you're calling a nationalist a bad person. You have given him that position to protect the security of this country. The Army is there to protect the sovereignty of this country. He is doing his job. So, now he has turned into a bad person. For political sake, he becomes a bad person. That is where Ghana has ended; that someone who is helping us to have peace is a bad person".



