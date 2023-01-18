You're an ignorant hypocrite – Keren Acheampong descends on Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Justice Keren Acheampong, special assistant to the legal team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has descended on Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe over his recent criticism of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful.

In a recent interview, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe questioned Kennedy Agyapong's dedication and commitment.



According to the NPP founding member, Kennedy Agyapong does not merit the party’s flagbearership as he has not contributed to the party.



But responding to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, Keren Acheampong said the party’s stalwart is refusing to be truthful.



“For a man of his status who started with the likes of President Akufo-Addo, Dr Wereko Brobbey and lawyer Akoto Ampaw, you would expect a man like him to exercise discretion in making such statements. The right word I can use to describe him is that he is a hypocrite. Apart from being a hypocrite, he is also ignorant.



“I am pained to be using such a word on him. But the bible classifies a hypocrite as people who will not walk the right path and also will not allow others to do so,” he told Oman Channel in an interview.



Keren Acheampong noted that contrary to Dr-Nyaho-Tamakloe’s claims, the party’s stalwart cannot deny the contributions of Kennedy Agyapong to the flagbearer hopeful.

“He is a hypocrite because he knows very well that Honourable Kennedy Agyapong cannot be left out if you are naming two persons in the NPP who have supported the party well,” he said.



Keren Acheampong urged the public to disregard Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe's claims, noting that such statements are a deliberate attempt to discredit Kennedy Agyapong.



"We are now at the point where we will be going into active campaign mode, and all this tells us one thing, the time is up for Honourable Ken to come and lead. When you look at how the likes of Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe try to vilify Honourable Ken at the least opportunity they get in the media in favour of their preferred candidate you shouldn’t be surprised. We will rather plead with Ghanaians not to pay heed to their rants," he added.



He listed several of Kennedy Agyapong’s contributions to the NPP while tagging the Assin Central MP as the right candidate for the NPP and the person to lead Ghana towards development.







GA/BOG