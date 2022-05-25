You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw suspicious about the authenticity of Sir John’s Will circulated on social media

‘You can’t will a property of a company' – Lawyer Ampaw



Sir John dies of Covid complications



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has raised some suspicion regarding the authenticity of the purported Will of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) circulated on social media.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawyer said the Will circulated might not be authentic because of some of the statements made in it.



He explained that portions of the Will say that Sir John’s relations will inherit properties jointly owned with a company. This he said raises a lot of eyebrows because the properties of a company cannot willed to people, in company law.

“The will document can be authentic but it is possible for people to insect and substrate things from it in this day and age. You see when something is on social media and you take it as a truthful document, you are a big fool.



“Everybody who has studied company law knows that companies are artificial persons and that a company is independent of shareholders and other stakeholders. So, the property of a company does not belong to anybody including the shareholders and the person who started the company.



“… and so there is no way any individual no matter his interest in a company as a shareholder, as a director, as a board member … can will a company's property. You can only will self-acquired properties. In willing, you can only will your self-acquired properties, you cannot will a property that you are not the owner of,” he said in Twi.



He reiterated that in law, if a parcel of land belongs to a company there is no way it can be transferred, adding that the fact it was stated in Sir John's Will that land jointly owned with companies should be transferred to certain persons raises suspicion as to the authenticity of the will.



The lawyer made these remarks after a supposed Sir John Will indicated that some members of the governing New Patriotic Party, (NPP), have already acquired some portions of the Achimota forest lands even before the government returns parts of the forest to the Owoo family.

"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will, is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of the purported Will read.



