You’re are a mosquito to the force of the Constitution – Former deputy minister to Bryan Acheampong

Former Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Yaw Adusei

Former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Yaw Adusei has waded into the recent comment made about the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong on the resolve of the New Patriotic Party not to hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress in 2024.

According to the former minister who contested in the NDC’s recently held national chairmanship race, it is only the Constitution of Ghana which reserves the power to determine who becomes president of the country and not an individual or a political party.



“Political parties do not have the power to decide when and who to hand over power to, the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana does.



"The unnecessary outburst by Bryan Acheampong cannot stand in the way of the force behind the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. He is like a mosquito to that force,” Mr Adusei wrote in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Bryan Acheampong booms



Bryan Acheampong‘s controversial views were made at a party rally over the weekend.

He is heard saying in a viral video that the NPP will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



