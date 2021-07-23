You’re buying pasco for students because of thievery – Hanna Bisiw jabs Akufo-Addo government

National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Dr Hanna Bisiw

National Women’s Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Bisiw has questioned the motive behind the government’s procurement of past questions (Pasco) for SHS final year students.

He said the education sector the erstwhile Mahama administration left behind has been virtually destroyed by the poor policies of the NPP government.



Speaking on Inside Politics on Power FM, the former Deputy Minister for Agriculture indicated that the government was not prioritizing improving the education sector.



She chastised the Akufo-Addo government for refusing to provide textbooks for students in basic schools yet procuring past questions at a higher price for the students that lack basic infrastructure.

“They [the government] are buying Pasco for the students so they can steal from us,” Dr Bisiw told King Nicholas on Power FM.



“You don’t have textbooks for students, you don’t treat teachers well yet you have gone to buy Pasco at the amount of 34 million cedis,” she added.



She added, “This is pure thievery. What they have stolen in this deal is more than 100% of the original price.”