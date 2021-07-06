You’re cursed, anything you touch will be cursed – Owusu Bempa slams Agradaa, others

Nana Agradaa and Rev Owusu Bempeh

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry Rev. Owusu Bempah has invoked curses on former fetish Priestess Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.

This comes on the back of Nana Agradaa and her cohorts sharing old videos of the man of God raining insults on his colleague Rev Opambour known as Bishop Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom



According to Rev. Owusu Bempah sharing the old videos on various social media platforms including Youtube and Facebook is an indication that she has an agenda against him and therefore he decided to curse her.



“These people want to destroy the Man of God and in turn destroy the work of God. These people who have risen against me, I curse them with the thunder of God.



"They will be cursed in everything they do, wherever they find themselves will be cursed and they will be poor and beg before they feed themselves and family,” he said.

Disclosing what they said against him, Rev Owusu Bempah said Nana Agradaa and her cohorts which includes one Manasseh, PJ, Perpetual Donkor have said that he has had video sex with Maame Ng3g3 but indicated that he has not seen Maame Ng3g3 before and therefore it’s very worrying that they make such allegations about him.



The Pastor also cursed any media personality who does not understand what’s happening and will condemn him for cursing people who have planned his downfall.



“Whoever is part of this group that has plotted against me and has spoken evil about me should lose their firstborn children and their last-born children.”