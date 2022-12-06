You're full of arrogance and ignorant - Miracles, Kpebu clash over size of Akufo-Addo's govt

Miracles Aboagye (left), Martin Kpebu (right)

Renowned lawyer Martin Kpebu has clashed with the Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on Decentralisation, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, over the size of the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

During a panel discussion on TV3's Ghana Tonight programme monitored by GhanaWeb, Martin Kpebu accused Miracles Aboagye of being part of the overstuffed government of Akufo-Addo.



"I'm happy to see you (Miracles Aboagye) here today; you are part of the overbloated government office machinery. You guys are over 1000. What are you doing at the Office of the President?" Kpebu asked.



This did not sit well with the member of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on Decentralisation, who then berated Martin Kpebu for his criticisms of the government.



Miracles Aboagye called Kpebu a conceited person who ignorantly criticises the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"I'm the last person you want to go on this tangent with... Look at lawyer Kpebu. How can lawyer Kpebu be advising us on how to run a country? Lawyer, 'where you catch'. What have you done for yourself that you are advising Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo?

"You (Kpebu) are ignorant, you have an over-bloated ego… moving forward, try to understand issues before you talk about them," Aboagye said.



He also mocked Kpebu about the low turnout at the 'Kumepreko reloaded' demonstration he organised demanding that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo step down from office.



Watch the clash below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/SEA