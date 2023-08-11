You’re ignorant if you think Bawumia is incompetent because of economic mess – NPP MP

Member of Parliament for Tolon constituency, Habib Iddrisu

The Member of Parliament representing the Tolon constituency in the Northern Region, Habib Iddrisu, has stated that anybody who accuses vice president Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia of incompetence as a result of Ghana’s economic difficulties is ignorant.

Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV, Habib Iddrisu who doubles as the Deputy Majority Chief Whip expressed his disagreement with those who have been quick to blame Dr Bawumia for the economic mess the country has faced.



He went further to describe such accusers as "ignorant" and lacking a fundamental understanding of the intricate workings of the economy.



The NPP MP addressed the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other external factors, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on currency values as the cause of the country’s economic difficulties.



He stated, “I strongly disagree with those who claim that Bawumia has failed our country. Can you name a single country in the world whose currency was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war? At one point, the dollar and the euro had almost the same value. When people make such statements, it means they don’t have a basic understanding of the economy. During a crisis like COVID, people often fail to grasp the fundamental workings of the economy.”



He highlighted that these disruptions caused significant price hikes, including for commodities that are purchased in foreign currency, like the US dollar. He stressed that such external factors influence currency values and economic stability.

Addressing accusations specifically related to the exchange rate, the NPP MP reiterated that attributing these challenges solely to Vice President Bawumia's supposed incompetence reflects a lack of understanding. He asserted, "When individuals attribute the exchange rate and other factors to the vice president’s supposed incompetence, it reveals a complete lack of understanding on their part. Anybody who concludes or draws a conclusion that the vice president is incompetent is just ignorant about whatever that they are talking about.”



Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







