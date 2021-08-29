You're looking for a post to survive - Stan Dogbe slams Hopeson Adorye

Stan Dogbe was a presidential staffer under the John Mahama administration

• Stan Dogbe says neither Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nor his father sponsored John Mahama's course in Russia

• He has noticed that Hopeson Adorye is making desperate attempts to get an appointment



• Adorye alleged that Akufo-Addo funded John Mahama's course in Russia



Stan Dogbe, a presidential staffer under the John Dramani Mahama administration has rubbished claims by failed New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate for Kpone Kantamanso that John Mahama enjoyed some financial assistance from Akufo-Addo in his pursuit of a masters degree in Russia.



In a Facebook, Stan Dogbe urged Ghanaians to ignore the allegations by Hopeson Adorye who in his estimate is acting desperately to catch the attention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to secure an appointment.



Though Hopeson Adorye did not state whether the supposed sponsorship came under Edward Akufo-Addo who is the father of the current president or Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo himself, Stan Dogbe’s write up cited the former as the one Adorye was referring to.

He enumerated a sequence of events that do not support the claims made by Adorye on Net 2 TV.



“It is obvious Hopeson just wants to be noticed by the Nana Addo kitchen cabinet for a post to survive. His claims are however nothing but just another fabrication about the affable, modest and Ghana’s favourite politician today, John Dramani Mahama.



“President Mahama entered Secondary School on a Western Gonja District Council Scholarship when Mr. Edward Akufo-Addo's Government was overthrown in 1972. He could not have paid fees for President Mahama when as a student he was already on scholarship.



“Again Edward Akufo-Addo could not have paid President Mahama's fees in the '80s when he is known to have died in 1979. President Mahama's study in the USSR was on a Soviet scholarship awarded through the Scholarship Secretariat.



“President Mahama never personally knew or met President Akufo-Addo until they were both sworn into Parliament on the same day in January 1997.

“Fact is everything to do with President Mahama's education from Primary school till he graduated from University with a first degree was catered for by his father E.A Mahama. When his father lived in exile in the 1980s, expenses for his postgraduate education were taken care of by his late Stepmother, Joyce Tamakloe,” he said.



Stan Dogbe becomes the second person affiliated with John Dramani Mahama to denounce Hopeson Adorye’s claims.



Edudzi Tamakloe, an aide to John Mahama in an earlier post, exhorted Adorye to refrain from peddling falsehood about the former president.



