You’re not alone 'Man of God' - Suhuyini to angry pro-NPP pastor

Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini has reacted to a video in which a clergyman delivers a stern critique of the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.

The man identified as Rev. Solomon Nortey of the Mt Zion Methodist Church, Sakumono, is heard lamenting how he had regretted voting for candidate Akufo-Addo to become president.



He fumed in his lamentations about what he described as the ‘nonsense’ going on in the country presently whiles addressing congregants in an undated audio clip.



The lawmaker posted a portion of the video with a terse reaction: "You’re not alone “Man of God”," in reference to his critical views about the government.



Rev. Nortey's concerns:



He explained that he was so convinced about the prospects of an Akufo-Addo government that he even fought his household for him.

He, however, added that now he is so disappointed and feels his late father would be feeling the same now, even in his grave.



“Before God and man, I voted for President Akufo-Addo. I’m not shy. I voted for him, but I have regretted doing that because, if you ask my mother, I fought them at home because she’s a strong NDC. I didn’t want to hear anything NDC. I fought them at home. Ask my mother; she is here.



“I fought them. I said the new era that is coming is the era of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He also came and has disappointed me. I’m sure my father will be paining in his grave because he was a strong NDC,” he said in the video.





Government run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2022 at a time the economy was in a downward spiral.



The government only recently secured a Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), which according to experts is a major conditionality of the lender in granting Board approval for a US$3 billion bailout.



The programme was meant to ensure the streamlining Ghana's unsustainable debt. Government announced an 85% participation rate.



Ghana is hoping to get the first tranche of the bailout by March this year in order to among others rein in inflation and arrest the galloping depreciation of the cedi.



Talks are currently underway with Ghana's external creditors in a bid to restructure loans in order to get IMF Board approval in March 2023.

