You’re not fit to be Akufo-Addo’s houseboy – NPP communicator slams Sammy Gyamfi's deputy

Benjamin Gyewu Appiah, a member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), clashed with the deputy national communication officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, on live TV on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Gyewu Appiah was not happy with Basintale’s criticism of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a panel discussion on the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Addo, on TV3’s ‘The Big Issue’ programme.



The NDC deputy national communication officer had described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a corrupt president.



But the NPP communication team member said Akufo-Addo has never been corrupt in his life.



He added that Malik Basintale but for politics would not be even fit to talk about Akufo-Addo.



“Akufo-Addo has never taken a bribe in his whole entire life. He has never engaged in anything that is corrupt or never has he been cited in any corruption allegation in his entire life.

“You Malik, you are not even fit to be Akufo-Addo’s house boy, you sit here on national television to insult him that he has taken bribes and all that,” he said.



Malik Basintale urged the host of the programme to control Gyewu Appiah, saying that he is becoming too “emotional”.



They traded words till the end of the programme.



