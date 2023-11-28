You’re not our spokesperson, we owe allegiance to the Golden Stool – Berekum Kontihene to Dormaahene

Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

Berekum Kontihene, Osahene Asomah Agyeman Sabi II, has replied the Paramount Chief of Dormaa over some recent claims relative to processes leading to the enstoolment of a new Berekumhene.

In an interview posted on Facebook, the Kontihene explained that contrary to Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II’s claim that the traditional area has four royal houses, the truth per a Supreme Court ruling was that it is a single royal house.



The Dormaahene, after he was stopped by a Sunyani High Court from attending the funeral of the late Berekumhene last week, explained that he was stopped partly because he commanded huge support from some of the 'barred' royal houses.



He also alleged that the Asantehene had locked out other royal gates in favour of the current royal family in matters to do with the successor to the late Berekumhene.



“Asantehene did not alter any ruling house arrangement, it was a Supreme Court ruling which is the existing policy. So, if Dormaahene says something like that, he is wrong, Otumfuo has done nothing. Keep his name out.



“On Berekum matters, Dormaahene is for all intents and purposes not our spokesman. If he doesn’t have the facts, there is no need sitting on social media and peddling claims…that is why I want to absolve Otunfuo,” he stressed.

"Otumfuo came to dignify Berekum because if you can recall, all Berekum Paramount Chiefs went to swear oath of allegiance at Manhyia Palace. Nana Boakye did, the same with Dasebre somewhere in 2002. We owe allegiance to the Golden Stool, so it is not for Dormaahene to speak for us,” he added.



Dormaahene in the wake of his ban from attending the funeral of the late Paramount Chief lamented the development and stressed that he was the right person to honour the late chief.



He added that he would live with the pain of the incident and that Berekum should remember that he might be of immense importance to them in the future.



The incident was the latest leg of a public spat between the Dormaahene and Asantehene relative to the status and influence of the Ashanti overlord outside of his immediate jurisdiction.





SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.