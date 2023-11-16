You're not planning well for our tourism - Allotey Jacobs fires Tourism Authority CEO

Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs says the Ministry of Tourism is not working effectively to utilize the tourism sector.

According to him, the Ministry has failed to make tourism a high foreign exchange earner to support the progress of the nation.



Allotey Jacobs also raised concerns over the replacement of PANAFEST with "Year of Return" which, to him, has only been about tourists coming into Ghana and taken on tours to the Castles and left to return back without they having the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the culture and having picturesque view of places in the country.



"Does it (Year of Return) benefit the people of this country or it's all about the proceeds that government gets?", he questioned.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs admonished the Ministry and particularly the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority and Coordinator of the Year of Return, Akwasi Agyeman, to up their game saying "I think the Ministry of Tourism is doing what is not right for tourism to grow to become a foreign exchange earner very well for us as a country".



"We are not planning well for our tourism," he further stated.