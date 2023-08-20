You're not ready to be president – Group tells Alan

Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Alan Kyeremanten

The Association of Electoral Area Coordinators in the Ashanti Region have taken a swipe at the former Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, over his decision to sideline them in his ongoing campaign for the presidential flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The group believes Kyerematen is only wasting his time and that of the party, arguing that his decision to adopt a cluster system, instead of a wholesale campaign is a clear indication that he is not ready to lead the party.



"We think Kyerematen is only contesting as a matter of formality and not because he wants to lead this party because we cannot understand why he would refuse to visit us and instead select few and cluster them at one place " they argued.



The former Trade and Industry Minister, contrary to the strategy adopted by his main opponents, has decided to apply a different campaign strategy where he meets selected delegates from a cluster of constituencies at one place, ostensibly to cut down the cost of having to visit every single constituency.



This approach has however not gone down well with electoral area coordinators in the Ashanti Region who have expressed doubts about his seriousness to lead the party.



Alan Kyerematen's recent tour to the region has not attracted much popularity as the grassroots campaigners are not too enthused about his discriminatory approach to his campaign.

“Ordinarily, we the coordinators would have let it slide, but it's important we bring it out, so it helps to break the eight”, they went further to lament.



The Electoral Area Coordinators raised the following concerns;



“1. How can Alan leave out the party structure in organising his cluster meetings? Chairman, Organizer and Coordinators?



2. Alan prides himself as the candidate who's contested most and as such his deeds should breed party cohesion not division- sidelining coordinators in his quest portrays lack of shrewdness.



3. Last but not least, though, the decision to do the cluster campaign is entirely his, if he had emulated the individual constituency visitations, it would have offered him the needed information about our respective needs as constituencies.

With the above, it stands to reason we the coordinators can safely conclude Alan lacks what it takes to lead the great Osono kokroko party into 2024 to break the eight.”



