You’re not to participate in partisan politics – Civil service head tells servants

The principle implies that staff of the service should not involve themselves in politics

The Head of the Civil Service has reminded civil servants across the country of the “Principle of Neutrality”.

The principle implies that “officers and staff of the service should not participate in partisan politics”.



The reminder comes on the back of the upcoming local-level elections to select representation of the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



A circular signed by the Head of Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey Darkoh, stressed that the principle applies to all civil servants.

It further reminded civil servants that as members of the Civil Service/Local Government Service “after being sworn in as a member of a District Assembly” they do not have the right to remain a member of the civil service, according to a Supreme Court ruling.



It, therefore, reminded all civil servants who might have filed their nomination to contest in the local level elections to take note of the existing law and ruling by the Supreme Court in “order not to put their career in the civil service at risk”.