You’re now challenging me in old age – Kufuor teases NAPO on his birthday

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has sarcastically told Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, affectionately called NAPO, that he is challenging him in old age.

In a video in commemoration of the minister’s 55th birthday today, May 23, 2023, he wondered why the Manhyia South lawmaker is racing so fast in age.



“NAPO, I hear tomorrow is your birthday. You are racing very fast…do you want to be an old man like me? If you were born in 1968, if you do the calculations, you are now 54 or 55 years of age. Whatever it is, many happy returns. I have consistently advised you and wish to urge you to take things slowly. God Bless you,” he said.



NAPO is a trained medical doctor and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who served as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003.



He studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, later continuing post-graduate studies at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.



He is the current Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and served as a Minister of Education but is currently the Minister for Energy.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was born on May 23, 1968, at Pakyi Number 2 in the Ashanti Region.



Prior to parliament, Prempeh served as CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009.



Watch the video below:



