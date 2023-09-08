You’re on your own if you leave the NPP – Davis Ansah 'warns' Alan

Davis Ansah Opoku (right) and Alan Kyerematen

The Member of Parliament of Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has warned former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, against adhering to advice to leave the party to contest as an independent candidate following his withdrawal from its presidential primaries.

According to Davis Ansah, who was a member of Alan’s campaign team, his former boss would be neglected if he decides to leave the NPP to form his own party, myjoyonline.com reports.



He, however, noted that Alan is not likely to leave the NPP because of his history, loyalty and service to the party.



“I really do not think that Mr Kyerematen will want to form his party or would want to go independent. We all supported him because it’s NPP first. And I’m not too sure he’s going to disappoint the teeming supporters of his campaign.



“If he leaves the NPP, he will not get any support, and all the MPs who supported him will not follow him. I’m not too sure he will. I’m not looking forward to an announcement that seeks to break away from the party. He’s a party stalwart, and his efforts will be needed,” The MP is quoted to have said.



He added that Alan Kyerematen still has a key role to play in the party, particularly with in NPP’s effort to win the next general elections.

“We will need him to join forces so that we are able to win the next election. Probably, he may serve another strategic role in the future NPP government. There are various avenues open to him. For me, the decision to go independent, or form his own party…I don’t think he’s going to do that,” he reiterated.



About Alan’s withdrawal:



Alan Kyerematen, one of the leading members in the NPP flagbearership race, officially withdrew from the race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



His decision comes just a day before the New Patriotic Party organises balloting for aspirants who will be contesting in the November Congress that is aimed at electing a successor for Nana Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party.



Alan cites the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates conference, among others, as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.

The announcement confirms earlier reports that the former Trade Minister planned on stepping down when he scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon.



That press conference was later postponed until a press statement was released to officially confirm Alan's decision.



It is unclear what Alan will do in the near future. There are unconfirmed reports that he could explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Alan came third in the Super Delegates Congress, behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.



