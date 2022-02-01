You’re partisan and dishonest – Suhuyini takes on Prof Adei over Alan praise

Professor Stephen Adei, former GRA Board Chair

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North Alhaji Alhassan S. Suhuyini has taken on Professor Stephen Adei for engaging in what he described as partisanship laced dishonesty even though he is supposed to be a statesman, noting that such conduct impedes the ability of younger ones to learn useful lessons from the country’s history.

His comment was in reaction to Prof Adei’s praise for the Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremanten for having notified him of a job opportunity at the Ghana Institute for Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2001 when the institute needed someone to be its Rector.



In the view of Alhaji Suhuyini, Prof Adei’s failure to acknowledge persons who actually facilitated his return to the country and who then appointed him as Rector and then make provision for him to start work at a convenient time is untenable.



“Partisanship laced dishonesty of so-called statesmen in this country makes it difficult for younger generations to usefully learn from our nation’s history.



How do you give immense credit to one person(Alan K), who only drew your attention to an advert in the dailies for a job and not even mention one name, of those who accepted your application, wrote back to you to improve your CV, sent you a ticket to fly down for an interview, appoint you as rector after interview and agree to keep the position for several months until you satisfied conditions of your previous job?” He wrote in reaction to the Citi FM interview of Prof Adei.



Background



Prof Stephen Adei served as Director-General/ Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) between January 2000 and December 2008. Some prominent persons belonging to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are believed to have facilitated his appointment.