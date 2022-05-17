You’re perfect candidates to ‘Break the 8’ – Aspirant to newly elected NPP officers

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

An aspirant in the race for the position of National Nasara Coordinator on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reminded the newly-elected constituency officers of the party to stay focused and lead the party to break the eight-year political jinx in the country.

According to Mr Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, the newly-elected constituency officers are cut for the job.



Mr Atakpo said this in a statement to congratulate the elected officers.



He urged them to work in the interest of the people who elected them to serve at the constituency level.

To those who did not make it in the just-ended elections, the statement wished them better luck next time and further reminded them to continue working for the interest of the party.



The statement added that the interest of the party is paramount to any individual's interest.