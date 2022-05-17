1
Menu
News

You’re perfect candidates to ‘Break the 8’ – Aspirant to newly elected NPP officers

99972183 Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

An aspirant in the race for the position of National Nasara Coordinator on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reminded the newly-elected constituency officers of the party to stay focused and lead the party to break the eight-year political jinx in the country.

According to Mr Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, the newly-elected constituency officers are cut for the job.

Mr Atakpo said this in a statement to congratulate the elected officers.

He urged them to work in the interest of the people who elected them to serve at the constituency level.

To those who did not make it in the just-ended elections, the statement wished them better luck next time and further reminded them to continue working for the interest of the party.

The statement added that the interest of the party is paramount to any individual's interest.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
How Kwaku Frimpong plotted match-fixing scheme with Nii Amoah
Respect noise making ban by Ga Council – A Plus
More women pop up, accuse Tema DOVVSU officers of snatching their husbands
US groups offered money to drop anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam George
Suspected assailant beaten to death by man and his two wives
Check out photos and videos of Thomas Partey's rumored girlfriend
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Related Articles: