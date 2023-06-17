You’re taking advantage of state resources for your campaign – Yaw Buaben Asamoa quizzes Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Former Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and current Campaign Lead for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, says it is wrong for Ministers and state appointees to abandon their jobs and be campaigning for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the Vice President, who filed his nomination today, Friday, June 16, 2023, is using state resources to campaign, both financially and humanely, but his supporters and communicators refuse to accept that fact.



"State appointees and ministers are the ones who are campaigning for the Vice President. Appointees with access to state resources are the ones campaigning for you in state-fueled vehicles. That is an incumbency advantage,” he explained.



He claimed that Dr. Bawumia has held power for 16 years, beginning with his appointment as a running mate and continuing through the party’s two failed attempts to gain power until they won in 2016.

"It was time for him to allow a fresh brain, a fresh mind, and someone with new ideas to take over and offer the party a new direction and vision for victory in 2024,” he said.



The former Member of Parliament said the Alan campaign was not worried that the Vice President is enjoying incumbency advantage, but he [Bawumia] and his team should not behave as if what they are saying is not factual



"We are not bothered by these things. But these are facts. Dr. Bawumia is enjoying incumbency, and he [Bawumia] cannot deny these facts.”