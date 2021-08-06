You’re the heart, soul of NPP - John Boadu woos foot soldiers

• John Boadu says NPP’s foot soldiers are very dear to the party

• He believes their continuous effort will ensure the party's victory in 2024



• Mr Boadu believes NPP has implemented more beneficial policies than any other party in the country



General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has extended appreciation from the leadership of the party to its foot soldiers who carry out various activities in all parts of the country on behalf of the party.



In his words, these distinctive individuals are the “heart and soul” of the party.



John Boadu made these comments while delivering a speech at the NPP’s 29th-anniversary celebration, Thursday, August 5, in Accra centred on the theme, NPP@29: a tradition for stability, prosperity and continuity.



He said, “we continue to extend a hand of hope to our foot soldiers and youth to assure them that they will always remain the heart and soul of the party.”

John Boadu further implored the foot soldiers to continue in their loyalty and commitment to ensure that the NPP remain glued to the reins of power as they aim to break the eight years per party voting habit of electorates.



“The longer the party manages Ghana, the more likely we will all enjoy inclusive growth, more opportunities for new jobs and higher income, more social intervention like Free education and improved healthcare and expansion of private sector with jobs for the youth,” he added.



The NPP, now 29 years in existence is hoping to win election 2024 to extend its stay in power.







