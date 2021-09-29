You’re the only one thinking of a new jet in Coronavirus era – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has criticised plans by government to purchase a new presidential jet.

According to him, it is concerning that government is thinking of a new presidential jet as the whole world is grappling with the financial impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, the NDC lawmaker said Ghana’s current presidential jet is still in good shape and was recently used by Liberian President George Weah.



“This is the only country in the whole world that in the midst of a pandemic, we’re thinking about buying a presidential jet. In the middle of the pandemic that vaccines haven’t been adequately acquired to assure herd immunity, we’re thinking of a presidential jet.



“The current jet is in good shape, there’s nothing wrong with it and just last week, the Liberian Prez used it twice. The current jet has a minimum lifespan of 20 years and we are nowhere near that. I‘m totally outraged. I’m livid, disappointed in President Akufo-Addo, and honestly, I’m at a point where it’s clear to me that the President is not committed to the needs of the people”.



The government has announced that it has started the process of procuring a new bigger presidential jet.

Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin speaking to Journalists on Monday revealed that the Interior Minister has already commenced the process to acquire the new jet to save the country from costs.



“You would recollect that when the government of President Kufuor left office in 2008, it had procured two jets – the current Falcon and a bigger one, but for one reason or the other, the bigger jet was cancelled, and we were left with just one. That has happened, but you will recall that the Defence Minister stated clearly that the government has decided to buy a bigger jet to save us from all these troubles.”



“I don’t want to go into the details, but I am sure that when the Minister gets the opportunity, he will give further information on what the government is doing in that respect, but I am sure of the fact that government is already in the process of getting a bigger jet for use,” he disclosed.



President Akufo-Addo has come under intense criticisms from a section of the public after he abandoned the country’s presidential jet and decided to charter a luxurious jet for his recent trips to Germany, South Africa and the United States of America.