You’re the voice of conscience, speak out – Frimpong Manso to clergy

General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church Ghana, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church Ghana, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, has urged the clergy to live up to their role as the voice of conscience of the nation by speaking out on issues of national interest without fear, favor, or bias.

He said God has raised the clergy to speak truth to power to demand social justice and equity and become the voice for the voiceless whilst at the same time being partners of development.



“Because they are afraid of what people will say, oh he is NDC, he is NPP, and you will get these Politicians speaking against us, when we speak they will say the pastors are speaking too much, when we don’t speak they will say the pastors are not speaking. To me God has raised ministers of the gospel as the conscience of the nation, we are to speak for the voiceless”



“So when a government in power does something which is right, we should talk about it and tell them the good deeds that they have done, if the government in power does that which is wrong, we shouldn’t be quiet, we should tell them the world what is wrong. In doing so, if people will tag us or gives us names, it is their own business but when God calls a leader he gives him the opportunity and the boldness to speak not only to religious issues but to Social and national issues, we will work together with the government to propel the nation so that the citizenry will have a better life” he said.



Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso urged the church in Ghana to be law-abiding and agents of discipline.



Speaking on recent waves of coups in the sub-region, he said military interventions have not been helpful, hence Ghana's need to guard the 1992 constitution and democracy being practiced.



He, therefore, admonished the government to treat coup threats with contempt.

“I cannot speak for the church but as an individual, I am worried because coup destroys every nation, we have seen it right from the ’60s until 1992, the instability, the sudden changes, killings, anarchy, and lives lost. Firing people couldn’t change lives, it couldn’t bring progress, it couldn’t bring development, that’s why we went back to democracy since 1992 or 1993 January 7th, we haven’t got there but gradually we will get there that’s why we change governments, we change MP’s and we change leaders.



“So to me the ballot is stronger than the bullet so Ghanaians should not encourage, should not promote or we should not even bring coup d’etat in our national conversation because coups are abomination, they are detestable and we should treat any coup issues with contempt that they deserve” he stressed.



Rev.Prof. Paul Frimpong Boateng said this in an interview with the media in Koforidua during induction service for Rev. Dr. Albert Anane as Superintendent for Eastern Region “A” of the Assemblies of God.



The newly inducted Eastern Regional “A” Superintendent Rev. Dr. Albert Anane said the church exists to serve the needs of the society therefore as a leader he intends to engage the church in development which will have a positive impact on the citizenry and the community at large.



“We want to build a new hospital for the region to take care of the health needs not only of our members but the community at large, we also want to build one of the best schools in the region and we also wish to embark on rural support missions about pastors and members in the rural communities and help touch lives of the vulnerable in societies as well winning souls for Christ” Rev. Dr. Albert Anane currently the Pastor in charge of Central Assembly of the Assemblies of God Church in Koforidua said.