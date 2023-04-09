You’re threat to Ghana’s democracy – Minority to Bryan Acheampong

Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong

The Minority in Parliament has lashed out at the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong for saying that the governing NPP will not hand over power in the 2024 election.

Bryan Acheampong after a Walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of NPP supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023” has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), will never hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025.



The walk was graced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Bryan Acheampong further indicated the NPP will ensure it remains in government at all cost.



He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



In a statement by ranking Member of the Committee on Defense and Interior in Parliament, James Agaliga says the Abetifi lawmaker is a threat to Ghana's democracy.

According to him, the propensity of the NPP to use violence to disrupt elections is echoed in Bryan Acheampong’s statement.



“The disruption of the Ayawaso West -Wuogon by-election by hoodlums associated with the NPP is still fresh in our minds. We were not surprised at all that the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry implicated Bryan Acheampong in its findings and recommendations.



“The killing of eight (8) Ghanaians during the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections by NPP thugs who infiltrated the security services through back door recruitment in order to manipulate and to subvert the will of the electorate as was seen in the Techiman North constituency cannot be forgotten,” Mr. Agaliga stated.



He continued: “In view of the above, the dishonourable conduct of Bryan Acheampong poses a direct and grave threat to Ghana’s democracy and for which reason he must be held accountable. Consequently, we entreat the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency arrest Bryan Acheampong and cause his prosecution for engaging in conduct which has the potential to undermine the peace and security of our country.”