You're trivializing parliament; stop it! - Kwamena Duncan rebukes Speaker Bagbin

As Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin presides over Parliament as Speaker and with his leadership characterized by violence where the Members of Parliament are seen engaging in fisticuffs over the controversial electronic transaction levy, a former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has sought to give him some nuggets of wisdom.

Last year, the Parliamentarians took matters into their own hands and boxed one another in the House causing the e-levy final voting to be adjourned to the month of January this year.



Parliament resumed sitting on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and the dressing of the Speaker attracted the eyes of many Ghanaians.



The Speaker appeared in the chamber arrayed in African regalia looking like a Chief.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwamena Duncan found the Speaker to be unserious about his position in Parliament.



To him, the Speaker is joking with Parliament, so cautioned him to act like a Speaker.

"Alban Bagbin Rt. Hon., after being elected, very initially; he showed very wonderful signs. He's going to be a firm Speaker, a Speaker that will not be non-partisan but will not be neutral either just like Adjetey. But I have observed him for a while now, he's trivializing the Parliament.



"It does not portray a good image, a good picture of the Legislature at all but having said that, he himself (Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin), Mr. Speaker, you are talking too much . . . In the left, he's speaking. In the right, he's speaking. Everywhere! My goodness!! So, Alban Bagbin is not helping the situation," he stated.



He asked Rt. Hon. Bagbin to reduce what he believes is his unnecessary talks, stressing, "Mr. Speaker, less talk. Focus on the Speakership, what will grow the Legislature and don't show that space which will make people either tag you here or there''.



