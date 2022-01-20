You rely on ‘queue theory’ when party grassroots don’t know you – Dr Apraku

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku

One of the longest flagbearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku has rubbish suggestions to the effect that there is a queue theory in the party for persons seeking to be flagbearers suggesting that only those unknown to party grassroots rely on that talk.

Last week, Minister for Trade and Industry John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen indicated that he made sacrifices to allow current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead the NPP ahead of the 2008 general elections calling on others to emulate same.



While speaking to party supporters and casting their minds to the NPP’s 2007 flagberer contest held at the University of Ghana campus where Nana Addo barely crossed the line and had to rely on a valuable concession from him, he disclosed that it was to avoid a second round of voting in the election which had 17 aspirants.



According to him, the decision was borne out of love and sacrifice for the party.



“You remember when we went to Legon to elect a leader, you remember there were only two people out of the 17, who and who? Alan and Nana Addo, you remember?” he asked.

He said: “I had over 32% and Nana had over 40%, but because of the unity of the party, I decided that I will support Nana so we all rallied behind him. It is time for other people to sacrifice and give Alan the chance to lead this party.”



His comments which sought to ignite the debate on queue system in the NPP have however been shot down by the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North constituency



In an interview on Accra-based Asempa Fm when asked if he supports the queue system in the party, he responded” I believe in the theory that the people who have served the party faithfully and honestly are the people to lead. Those the grassroots believe in. The grassroots must know you.