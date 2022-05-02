'You remain our eternal heroes and heroines' – Mahama eulogizes workers on May Day

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has eulogized Ghanaian workers describing them as the heroes and heroines of the nation.

His comment is in commemoration of the Workers Day celebration.



In a Facebook post meant to celebrate workers, John Dramani Mahama noted that workers are the engine that propels the country and keeps it afloat.



“In periods of great economic strife and hopelessness, it is you who come to the peoples’ rescue and provide the needed inspiration and industry to get the state back on the path of recovery.



“I have no doubt that your unconquerable spirit of resilience and service will lift us out of our present gloom. And this is why you remain our eternal heroes and heroines,” Mahama’s post read.



The 2022 May Day celebration coincided with government’s implementation of the controversial E-levy.



Government approved the E-levy despite a walkout staged by the Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side.

In a statement issued on Saturday April 30, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) assured the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the levy



“The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to inform the public that the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act (Act1075) will commence on Sunday May 1.



“The GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the charging entities on the implementation of the e-levy with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the levy by the due date.



“The authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the levy. We encourage the general public to contact the authority.”



The Minority in Parliament filed an application at the apex court On Tuesday April 19 2022 to block the commencement of the e-levy deductions.



The Court will hear the application on May 4.