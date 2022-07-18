You remain the last ‘bulwark’ between the longsuffering Ghanaian and misgovernment – Mahama to Minority

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reminded the Minority in Parliament that it remains the last “bulwark between the longsuffering people of this country and total misrule.”

The former President was speaking on Sunday, 17 July 2022, at a closing ceremony of a workshop for the Minority caucus in the Volta Region.



Mr Mahama who accused the Akufo-Addo-led administration of attempting to reduce the numbers of the Minority caucus in Parliament, said: “They have also sought to use malicious prosecutions against some of you as a way of intimidating you into silence and docility. These tactics have not diminished your resolve and you continue to remain resolute. That said, a lot is still expected from you as a Minority group in Parliament.”



He, therefore, urged the Minority to continue to put a check on the Executive as it has now become the immediate hope of the suffering Ghanaian.



“Given the way state agencies including some arms of government pander to the will of the Akufo-Addo administration and are prepared to undermine the rules and long-established principles to do their bidding, you remain perhaps the last true bulwark between the longsuffering people of this country and total misrule.

“You have become the immediate hope of a people who labour under irresponsible governance and abuse of office. There is the need therefore to meet this expectation by injecting further impetus into your work by keeping an even keener eye on the activities of the Executive.



“The scrutiny that you are required to do on behalf of the people who elected you also extends to all state institutions. The framers of the 1992 constitution intended that a number of these institutions complement the efforts of the Legislature at ensuring good governance. The style of this administration has been to subjugate and dominate these institutions for parochial and partisan gain,” the former President noted.



Mr Mahama further noted that: “These institutions have thus become pliant tools for the furtherance of the political ends of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo.



“One such institution is the Electoral Commission, which instead of making it easy for our citizens to take part in elections, rather takes delight in making it difficult. They appear determined to ensure the disenfranchisement of sections of our population at all costs through a misguided insistence on the use of the Ghana Card as the only source of identification for a voter card. How do you do this, knowing that the Ghana Card is not available to everyone who should have one?”