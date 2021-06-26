You sabotage your ministers, you sabotage me – Akufo-Addo warns deputy ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged his new deputy ministers to be loyal to their immediate bosses as any show of disloyalty toward them would mean disloyalty toward him.

In a post-swearing-in addressing at the banquet hall of the Jubilee House on Friday, 25 June 2021, the president said: “We have launched the 100 billion cedi Ghana Cares Obaatanpa project” to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic “to revitalise and develop our economy”.



“The objectives of the project demand that all of you gathered here bring your A-game to the table to prosecute it”, he noted.



“Your success in this endeavour will be a consequence of three things: first, is the spirit of loyalty you exhibit to your ministers. Article 79, clause 1 of the Constitution of the republic provides that a deputy minister is appointed by the president in consultation with the minister and with the prior approval of parliament to assist the minister in the performance of his or her functions”, President Akufo-Addo stated.



“Your basic responsibility is, thus, to assist your minister in the performance of his or her functions”, he stressed.



Loyalty to the minister, the president noted, “is a fundamental premise for the success of your work”.



“I will not countenance any acts of disloyalty or subversion of your minister, for I will take such acts as disloyalty to me, personally, and by inference, disloyalty to the state and party” the President warned.



In a response on behalf of her colleagues, the deputy minister of trade and industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, said: “We are privileged and grateful to be given these valuable opportunities to serve the country in this capacity and we will give it our utmost best to justify these appointments”.

The 39 deputy ministers who were sworn into office by the president include:



Abena Osei-Asare, MP; and John Ampontuah Kumah, MP; both for finance.



Trade and Industry Ministry – Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP; Michael Okyere Baafi, MP; and Mr Herbert Krapa.



Energy – Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, MP; William Owuraku Aidoo, MP; and Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, MP.



Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Development Ministry – Augustine Collins Ntim, MP; Osei Bonsu Amoah, MP; and Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah.



Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry – Thomas Mbomba, MP; and Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, MP.



Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah and Ms Diana Asonaba Dapaah.

Food and Agriculture Ministry – Yaw Frimpong Addo, MP; and Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, MP.



Education Ministry – Rev John Ntim Fordjour, MP; and Gifty Twum-Ampofo, MP.



Ministry of Health – Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, MP; and Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, MP.



Lands and Natural Resources Ministry – Benito Owusu-Bio, MP; and George Mireku Duker, MP.



Roads and Highways Ministry – Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, MP; and Stephen Pambiin Jalulah, MP.



Transport Ministry – Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana, MP; and Frederick Obeng Adom, MP.



Defence Ministry – Kofi Amankwah-Manu, MP.

Ministry for the Interior – Naana Eyiah, MP.



Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation – Ama Pomaa Boateng, MP.



Works and Housing Ministry – Abdulai Abanga, MP.



Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development – Moses Anim, MP.



Ministry of Railway Development – Kwaku Asante-Boateng, MP.



Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources – Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, MP.



Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Mark Okraku-Mantey.

Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry – Lariba Zuweira Abudu, MP.



Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations – Bright Wireko-Brobbey.



Ministry of Information – Fatimatu Abubakar.



Ministry of Youth and Sports – Evans Opoku Bobie, MP.



The Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Charles Adu-Bohene, was the only substantive minister among the lot who were sworn in.