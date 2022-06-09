You said you had the men, let them spend their monies – NDC Communicator to Akufo-Addo

Togbe Afede XIV rejects ex-gratia

Togbe Afede XIV has set an example for Akufo-Addo, Bawumia



Akufo-Addo said he had the men, NDC Communicator



A member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress, John Afful has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to, together with his appointees, live by their words.



According to him, the now President and his appointees during their campaigns in the run up to the 2016 and 2020 elections suggested that they had well to do persons in the party.



He added that they used the mantra ‘we have the men’ to suggest to the populace that they were well established and well-poised to manage the coffers of the state if given the chance.

Mr. Afful believes now is the time to demonstrate this to Ghanaians by refraining from alleged corruption and mismanagement of state monies and in place use their own monies.



His comments on Neat FM were in response to recent issues surrounding the return of an ex-gratia amount given to Paramount Chief of the Asogli state, Togbe Afede XIV.



“What wrong did he commit. That’s what we expected Akufo-Addo’s appointees to do because they said they have their own monies. They said they won’t use Ghana’s money for anything, they said they were established people, they had their businesses when they were campaigning, Akufo-Addo said they had the men.



“Today, it is the opposite. Despite all Akufo-Addo’s riches and wealth, he is still spending Ghana’s coins,” he alleged.



The NDC Communicator further suggested that President Akufo-Addo and his appointees learn from Togbe Afede’s actions.

“Togbe Afede has set an example that Nana Akufo-Addo from today should ensure that all his appointees follow. It is a good example for Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” he added.



Background:



Togbe Afede XIV has become a topic for discussion in recent times following his rejection of a huge sum of money as Ex-gratia for his service in the Council of State.



In a statement dated June 6, 2022, the former Council of State President offered an explanation as to why he was rejecting a colossal sum of GHC365,392.67 as Exgratia for his service in the same capacity for four years – 2017 to 2020.



