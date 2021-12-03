You see Adwoa Safo in mask and claim that's an impersonator; did you kiss her? - Napo to Minority MPs

Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South constituency, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has slammed the Minority over their claims of impersonation involving the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo, who participated in a voting on the budget on Tuesday, November 30.

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, speaking in an interview on Joy FM, disclosed that the Minority is investigating the case of impersonation.



To the Minority, they don't believe the woman who appeared in Parliament to represent Dome-Kwabenya constituency is Adwoa Safo but another woman who looks like her.



“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa said.



But Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has ridiculed the Minority's claims wondering what will make them think the Majority presented an impersonator to be in Parliament on Tuesday, in the stead of Adwoa Safo.



He asked if they understand the implication of their claims stressing it's a criminal offence to impersonate a person.

Directing a message to the Minority, he said; "If you are an MP who has respect for yourself and respect for your fellow MP, you won't go on a radio station or TV station and say they person sitting there is an impostor. Are you the one who determines an impostor? . . . Does he understand what he's saying? Slandering a whole majority in Parliament that we have brought an impersonator to Parliament to vote. Do you know the implications? Criminal!''



He advised the Minority saying ''any person who lives by the sword will die by the sword. You who live by lies will die by lies''.



"This person sitting there is wearing mask, you say you have looked beneath the mask. Did you kiss her or what?" he queried.



