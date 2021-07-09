You sell your water instead of using it to fight fire - Water Company 'fires' Fire Service

GNFS officials at the scene of the Makola fire incident

Manager of the Accra East branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Emmanuel Johnson has taken a swipe at the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for blaming their inefficiency in fighting the fire outbreak at Makola on them.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, July 8, 2021, he said the GWCL cannot be blamed because all the hydrants they GNFS claimed were not working were actually working.



He told journalists that the GWCL was surprised to see GNFS tenders trooping into the Accra East Regional Office to fetch water to combat the fire; when there was water flowing within the whole Central Business District.



According to him, the hydrants were in good working condition.



He disclosed that the fire service made over 12 trips to fetch water from the office on Monday through to Wednesday to fight the fire.



He also revealed the GWCL has had several engagements with the GNFS and has always cautioned them to refrain from fetching water from GWCL fire hydrants and selling it to members of the public.

“It is public knowledge that the fire tenders which are supposed to be used specifically for firefighting are being abused. We have incidences littered across the length and breadth of the country, where officials of the GNFS sell water to the public and have complained to their offices and even some of their officials have come to our office to volunteer information to GWCL.”



To him, the GWCL has discharged its duty by providing adequate hydrants in the Central Business District and all areas within the metropolis, ensuring that the hydrants are in good condition readily available for use by the GNFS.



“Thus, fulfilling our obligation as a company. Upon similar allegations against the GWCL in 2018, the GWCL requested for an audit of all the fire hydrants in the country, so together with the Ministry of Interior, we could have the faulty ones, as claimed by the GNFS repaired.



"Ladies and Gentlemen, of the press, the GWCL is still waiting for the response from the GNFS.



“Ghana Water Company can not be blamed in any way, for the inability of the GNFS to douse the fire on Monday to the expectations of the general public. The GNFS should adhere to their Standard Operation Procedures and stop blaming others for their shortcomings.”