You served with humility, hard work and discipline – Bawumia eulogizes late Aliu Mahama

Image 75.png?resize=600%2C395&ssl=1 Late Aliu Mahama with Dr. Bawumia

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the memory of the late Vice President Aliu Mahama remains fresh on our hearts ten years after his demise. He eulogised his service to Ghana, describing him as humble, hardworking and disciplined.

“It has been exactly ten years since you left us. However, your memory can never leave us.

"You served Ghana with humility, hard work and discipline. Our hearts are still with you.

"We continue to pray that Allah grants you Jannatul Firdaus along with our mother, Hajia Ramatu,” Dr Bawumia posted on social media.

The late Vice President Aliu Mahama who died on November 16, 2012, served from January 2001 to January 2009 under the Presidency of John Kufuor.

He died at the Korle But Teaching Hospital in Accra from heart related conditions at the age of 66.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
