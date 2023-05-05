You should be apologising to Ghanaians every morning – NPP told

Deputy Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei

Deputy Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei has admonished the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to embark on a national crusade to apologise to every Ghanaian.

According to him, the current state of the Ghanaian economy requires that the NPP renders an apology to the people of country who have been made subjects of their misgovernance.



“The NPP should learn to eschew pride and arrogance. Where we are now, they ought to start apologising to every Ghanaian in the morning. The cruelty you are imposing on Ghanaians has never happened since the country attained independence and that is the record. Today you are not ashamed of yourself,” he said on Peace FM’s morning show on Thursday, May 4, 2023.



He pointed out statements made by NPP officials during their opposition days and the current actions of the government noting a clear contrast between the two.



Eric Adjei emphasised that the NPP instead of exhibiting pride and arrogance amidst their failure in government should bow their heads in shame.



Listen to Eric Adjei below:





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









GA/SARA