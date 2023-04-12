12
Menu
News

You should be leading demos to support us in parliament – Suhuyini blasts Asiedu Nketiah-led executives

Alhassan Suhuyini Mp Tamale Alhassan Suhuyini, Tamale North MP

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tamale North Member of Parliament Alhassan Suhuyini has blasted national leadership of the National Democratic Congress for shirking their core respondibilities and rather focusing on policing the Minority Caucus.

The MP is worried about the manner in which the national leadership continue to meddle in affairs of the caucus in parliament describing their actions as that of coaches.

He warned during a discussion on Pan African TV that the 2024 elections will be lost if the executives fail to recognize that their responsibility is to deal with core party issues and to run the NDC along with parliament.

He said instead of coaching MPs, the leaders should be working on piling pressure on government from outside the House by among others organizing street protests to back their opposition to bad laws and policies.

“So, when they have debate in parliament and the parliamentarians win that debate, you expect the national organizers and the women’s organizers and the chairmen and the secretary to be massing people up on the street.

“To complement what parliament is doing, but when what we have is executives sitting on the bench coaching parliament and that will not take us to victory.

“Our party leaders must begin to wake up and understand that the 2024 elections will not be won in parliament. It will not be won by the work of any parliamentarians,” he stressed.

Suhuyini is one of the open opponents of a change in the leadership of the Minority Caucus dictated via a statement from the party headquarters early this year, barely a month after Johnson Asiedu Nketiah took over as National Chairman.

The changes saw the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader and Cassiel Ato Forson, coming in as his replacement.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: