You should be leading demos to support us in parliament – Suhuyini blasts Asiedu Nketiah-led executives

Alhassan Suhuyini, Tamale North MP

Tamale North Member of Parliament Alhassan Suhuyini has blasted national leadership of the National Democratic Congress for shirking their core respondibilities and rather focusing on policing the Minority Caucus.

The MP is worried about the manner in which the national leadership continue to meddle in affairs of the caucus in parliament describing their actions as that of coaches.



He warned during a discussion on Pan African TV that the 2024 elections will be lost if the executives fail to recognize that their responsibility is to deal with core party issues and to run the NDC along with parliament.



He said instead of coaching MPs, the leaders should be working on piling pressure on government from outside the House by among others organizing street protests to back their opposition to bad laws and policies.



“So, when they have debate in parliament and the parliamentarians win that debate, you expect the national organizers and the women’s organizers and the chairmen and the secretary to be massing people up on the street.



“To complement what parliament is doing, but when what we have is executives sitting on the bench coaching parliament and that will not take us to victory.

“Our party leaders must begin to wake up and understand that the 2024 elections will not be won in parliament. It will not be won by the work of any parliamentarians,” he stressed.



Suhuyini is one of the open opponents of a change in the leadership of the Minority Caucus dictated via a statement from the party headquarters early this year, barely a month after Johnson Asiedu Nketiah took over as National Chairman.



The changes saw the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader and Cassiel Ato Forson, coming in as his replacement.





Oyiwa????????. “London bridge is falling down …”. What I have been saying for years - for which I was called names, is unfolding before our very eyes. The NDC is being destroyed by the BAD leadership of John Mahama, & Asiedu-Nketiah. MPs are now rebelling; Armageddon???? pic.twitter.com/YZYzcOMkbT — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) April 11, 2023

