You should be taken to Pantang – Kofi Jumah blasts 'antagonistic' NPP executives

Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Maxwell Kofi Jumah has bemoaned the level of internal antagonism in the party.



Speaking on Wednesday's edition of Okay FM’s morning show, Kofi Jumah noted how some executives of the NPP are working against the collective good of the party in the interest of advocating for their favourite flagbearership candidate.



According to Kofi Jumah, party executives and individuals with such mindsets ought to be taken through psychological evaluation.



“If you are an NPP member or an individual who puts flagbearership interest above the interest of your political party, you ought to be taken to Pantang (mental home).

“Let me explain; It is like you are sitting in a car and you think the driver is more important than the car, if you have the driver and you don’t have a car what will he be driving? What is the use if you have a good driver and you don’t have a car?” a furious Kofi Jumah questioned.



He was reacting to the reported hoarding of nomination forms by some party executives ahead of the NPP’s branch elections held on Saturday, February 26, 2022.



According to several reports, some constituency executives deliberately denied some aspirants nomination forms on the basis of their differing interests within the party.



But speaking to Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM, Kofi Jumah who is the current Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries decried such actions stressing its negative impact on the party.



“J. B Danquah went to jail and died there because of his belief (in democracy). Others went on detention all because of their push for democracy and its relevance for the development of our nation. So if you fighting in the interest of this group (NPP) you should be soaked in democratic principles. You should not bat an eye. But the current direction of our party is not good. Some people have come into the party and it looks like they have casted a spell on us, I just don’t understand,” he stated.



The search for a successor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the ruling NPP is growing contentious by the day.

With several bigwigs within the ruling party tipped to contest the position, there has been various reports of antagonism within the party either aimed at thwarting an interest or pushing the agenda of a potential candidate.



The practice is also rife at the various constituencies ahaed of the party's parliamentary primaries.



Some critics however point that the internal wranglings in the NPP can potentially derail the NPP’s dream of holding onto power beyond 2024.



