You steal public funds but don't want teachers to fight for their due - Gyampo

Political Science Lecturer and the General Secretary for the University of Ghana Chapter of the University Teachers Association (UTAG) Prof Ransford Gyampo has described leaders in Ghana as thieves.

According to him, the leaders in the country steal from the country’s purse that has been left with them to run the affairs.



However, they escape jail terms with the use of technicalities.



But the thieves who enrich themselves with monies belonging to the state seem to have problems with Lecturers who are fighting for what is due them.

Ransford Gyampo insists that university teachers will fight for their due and no form of intimidation to coil them.



“U steal from the nation and escape jail using technicalities. But when teachers strike, u threaten to jail them. We are prepared to go to jail for fighting for better Conditions of Service. Let the conscience of the nation be awakened,” he said in a post shared on social media.



In a separate post reacting to the Public Relations Manager for the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission’s calls on Lecturers to resign if they are not okay with their conditions of service they should resign, the lecturer said, “Telling Teachers that if they aren’t happy with their Conditions of Service, they should resign, is the most foolish talk that can only proceed from the buccal cavity of a small-minded person who couldn’t fully benefit from formal education”.