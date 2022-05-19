0
Menu
News

You stood up for George Floyd, do same for Albert Donkor; 'fabricated police statement laughable' – MP to Ghanaians

36132012 Albert Donkor killed by some unknown persons

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Mr Kwadwo Agyekum, has called on Ghanaians to advocate justice for Albert Donkor.

The late Albert Donkor was shot and killed by the police on suspicion of armed robbery.

Unhappy with the action of the police, the angry youth of Nkoranza, on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, blocked roads, burnt car tyres and later attacked the municipal police headquarters and ravaged police vehicles and property amid warning shots from the law officers.

The police said Mr Donkor was a robbery suspect but the locals believe the young businessman was targeted and killed by the police because he witnessed a robbery incident involving a police officer on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.

Another young man was killed in Tuesday’s disturbances when the youth clashed with the law enforcers while five others have been hospitalised.

Reacting to this development on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, Mr Agyekum, who is also an uncle to the late Albert Donkor, said it will be hypocritical on the part of Ghanaians to seek justice for George Floyd who resided in another jurisdiction and not do same for his nephew.

He told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah: “We need justice for Albert. Most of you campaigned for justice for George Floyd to have justice; Albert is a Ghanaian, campaign for him to have justice”.

“The young man who was killed yesterday campaigned for him to have justice. You can’t pretend to campaign for George Floyd in the US and not campaign for Albert in Ghana.”

He described the police statement describing Albert Donkor as a suspected armed robber as a “fabricated statement”.

“If you read the statement, you’ll laugh. It’s the same standard statement they release every day,” he added.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story