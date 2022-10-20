You supported me to enhance my résumé - Outgone GES boss speaks

Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has been asked to return to his position at the KNUST

The outgone Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has thanked all the directors and staff of the Service who worked under him for helping him better his résumé.

Making his first public statement since he was relieved of secondment duties at the GES by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the professor said that since his removal, he has received countless well-wishing calls and messages.



“I have and continue to receive your calls and numerous messages. I have not been able to pick up your calls or reply to your messages due largely to the sheer volume.



“What gladdens my heart is that the messages are not dirges but goodwills and prayers and very soothing and reassuring messages.



“I wish to take this opportunity to thank every one of you for your dedication and the extremely good work relationship that existed between us,” he wrote.



Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa added that it gladdens his heart that from his work at the GES, he has been able to upgrade his Curriculum Vitae (CV).

“I highly appreciate your unfathomable love to me. We worked as a team and together we’ve changed the face of not only pre-tertiary education but also GES.



"You supported me in many ways to enhance my resumé to bring it to a distinguishing first-class, world-class CV. And I am highly grateful to you all,” he added.



In a letter dated October 17, 2022, and signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.



This brought the appointment of the GES boss, who was appointed in 2017, to an end.



According to ges.gov.gh, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa was appointed as Acting Director-General by President Akufo-Addo in April 2017 and he assumed office on the May 15, 2017.

He was subsequently confirmed as Director-General in October 2017.



