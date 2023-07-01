‘You thought there was a sieve to strain your semen?’ – Sarkodie slammed over raw sex

Sarkodie's claim that he suspected Yvonne Nelson of attempting to deceive him with pregnancy back in 2010 has sparked criticism from entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng who appears to be appalled by the rapper’s ‘I’m from the street’ narrative.

The musician, who according to Yvonne Nelson, drove her to a hospital to have an abortion and left her to her fate, suggested on his ‘Try Me’ track that his experience made him doubt the pregnancy.



“I was trying to stay away from you but you came. You told me you were pregnant and I’m the one to be blamed. Of course, I thought that you were trying to start another drama. I’m a boy from the streets, I know the game,” he rapped.



But Vida in a conversation with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV’s E-Forum said if Sarkodie was able to have sex with the actress without protection, he had no moral right to doubt the existence of a pregnancy knowing the chances of becoming pregnant once one has unprotected sex.



“Do people get pregnant by leaning against a wall on the streets? Is the reproductive health of the street different from what we know scientifically? You had sex without a condom and you thought there was a sieve in her to strain your sperm? There is no drama involved. What you sowed is what you’re supposed to reap but this is how you ridicule the whole situation” she argued.



Asked if Sarkodie did not have a point considering that in his account, Yvonne Nelson rejected a doctor he had proposed to attend to her, Vida said the lyrics of the song, especially the next rap line after the ‘drama’ suggested that the conversation about his doctor was for the baby to be aborted.



“Right after that line, he said Yvonne contacted him and said her friend has a doctor she thinks is the best. That makes me know that your doctor conversation was about an abortion she should have,” Vida stated.

In the last couple of days, Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie have been in the news following the release of the former’s memoir which chronicled her search for her father.



A chapter of the book, however, has become topical as Yvonne disclosed that she got pregnant for Sarkodie in 2010 but the rapper rejected the idea of keeping the baby. Considering that she had grown up without a father, Yvonne said she had an abortion because she did not want her child to suffer the same fate.











BB