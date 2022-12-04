9
‘You've also failed us’ – Netizens roast Ato Forson over debt restructuring programme announcement post

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Deputy Minister of Finance and legislator for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency, Cassiel Ato Forson has come under intense criticism from social media users after the parliamentarian made a post indicating that the government intends to announce the debt restructuring programme on Monday, December 5, 2022.

In his post, the former deputy minister of finance termed the debt restructuring initiative as ‘dreaded’ and called on Ghanaians to never allow any government in the future to embark on a reckless fiscal behavior that would land the country in debt.

Cassiel Ato Forson’s post on Twitter read, “Folks, I am hearing the announcement of Ghana's dreaded Debt restructuring programme will be made tomorrow! Never again should Ghana allow such reckless fiscal behaviour occasioning a massive debt accumulation over 6yrs! God save us all.”

Reacting to his post, some Twitter users called out the legislator and all parliamentarians for failing Ghanaians. A section of social media users wondered what effect Ato Forson’s tweet was intended to have since the initiative was already announced in the 2023 budget.

Others also expressed their disappointment in parliament for signing off on every loan for the government. The last group believes that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should be blamed squarely for Ghana’s accumulated debt.

