'You've been a driving force for peace' - Bawumia joins Ghanaians to celebrate Chief Imam @103

Chief Imam with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has joined Ghanaians to celebrate the country’s Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who turns 103, today.

In a tweet, Dr. Bawumia described the Muslim leader as a “driving force for religious harmony and peace in Ghana”.



“May the Almighty Allah continue to grant him good health and long life”, he added.



Happy 103rd birthday to my father, the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



He has been a driving force for religious harmony and peace in Ghana. May the Almighty Allah continue to grant him good health and long life.



Happy Birthday Mallam!

Other well-meaning Ghanaians have also been celebrating the religious leader.



Renowned Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata in a Facebook post wants the “Almighty Allah to protect and keep you strong”.



“Enjoy your day, Sir”, he wrote.



Osman Nuhu Sharubutu (born 23 April 1919) is a Ghanaian Islamic cleric who currently serves as the Chief Imam of Ghana and a member of the National Peace Council.



He was first appointed as the Deputy Regional Chief Imam in 1974 after a lengthy discussion among tribal chiefs, academics, Islamic scholars, and religious personalities.

During this period he deputized his cousin, Sheikh Imam Muhammed Mukhtar Abbas, who succeeded his father. He is also the founder of the Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Education Trust Fund (The SONSETFund) and the Islamic Peace and Security Council of Ghana (IPASEC).











