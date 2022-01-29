You’ve been a joke; you can’t mobilize your MPs to pass your E-Levy – Kwakye Ofosu to NPP

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Communications and prominent Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been a joke for failing to fully mobilise its Members of Parliament (MPs) to pass the controversial E-Levy after engaging in bluster and throwing tantrums about following the NDC’s fierce opposition to the bill.

After failing to pass the E-Levy, the Government led by the finance minister has deferred laying the bill before Parliament in order to do further consultations with stakeholders and educate the public on the need for the levy.



But for Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, the party is scrambling to get all its MPs to be able to pass the bill.



“The NPP has been a joke on this E Levy matter.



"After their bluster and tantrums, they are simply unable to organise their members to have sufficient numbers in Parliament to pass the E Levy. They then keep the whole nation waiting as they scramble to assemble their members from around the world at extra cost to the taxpayer.

"What a shambles this government has become!” He lashed out on social media.



Meanwhile, the Majority Group in Parliament's 137 NPP MPs and one independent MP – is set to introduce the bill later today, January 28, 2022, so that it could be passed into law.



The Minority Group – 137 NDC MPs – has maintained that it is opposed to the bill despite the Finance Minister’s concession to reduce the rate from 1.75% to 1.5% after meeting with the Minority Group.