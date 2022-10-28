You’ve been 'irresponsible in keeping a needlessly large govt' – Mahama stings Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Mahama has asked the Akufo-Addo-led administration to cut cost, reduce waste, and spend wisely.

One way to do this according to him is to reduce the size of government.



Speaking at an event dubbed “Building the Nation We want”, on Thursday evening, Mahama said "a big contributor to the excessive public expenditure is the sheer size of government. President Akufo-Addo has been particularly irresponsible in keeping a needlessly large government. At a point, we had over 120 ministers in his government with hundreds of political appointees at the Presidency and others attached to ministers and state organisations.

"While the President has cut down this number, there is still room for a further reduction including merging some Ministries to reduce expenditure and cut down the number of Ministers to below 65. It is also necessary to trim the large number of political appointees who have sought refuge in the Flagstaff House. This will reflect the necessities of the time and the need for modesty and prudence" he added.



