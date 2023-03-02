You’ve been tried, tested and disapproved - NPP’s Ahiagbah jabs Mahama

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says former President John Dramani Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

This comes after President Mahama, during the launch of his campaign in Ho, said he had studied the challenges of the country over the last five years and that he had gathered solutions to the problems of Ghana.



“Some have lost all hope in the democratic process and believe that democracy is no better than other forms of governance.”



“Our present state and its effect on the people trouble me a lot, and this is why, as you have observed, at every significant or wrong turn of the decision taken by this government, I have, with the benefits experience I have acquired, provided alternative solutions and even offered the expertise and knowledge of some of my party colleagues to help get us out of these challenges,” Mahama said.



Reacting to the comments of Mahama in a tweet, Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the NPP, said Ghana knows the abysmal performance of Mr Mahama when he was president.

He insisted that Mr. Mahama failed when he was given the opportunity to lead the country.



According to the politician, Mahama has been tried, tested, and disapproved.



“Reselling H.E John Mahama…Ghana knows his dismal record; there is nothing new to add with an expensive campaign launch…Tried, tested and disapproved. #Ghana,” Richard Ahiagbah tweeted.