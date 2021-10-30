You've cemented your 'incompetent' position if your allegations against EC are true - Mahama Told

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has bashed Ex-President John Dramani Mahama over his recent comments regarding the Electoral Commission.

Former President John Mahama has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of ballot stuffing and raised further concerns about the outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections.



Mr. Mahama, who has disavowed President Nana Akufo-Addo's legitimacy, is said to have alleged that there were attempts by the EC to pad votes for the President during the elections.



"2020 was Ghana’s worst election. If I was marking her, I would have given her an F. She is marking her own paper after the examination so she can give herself any mark she likes”.



“Tell me which election in Ghana was ballot papers printed yet one million ballot papers were found elsewhere...We didn’t witness this under Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan. She [Jean Mensa] knew there was ballot stuffing," Mr. Mahama is quoted on 3news.com.



But the EC has refuted the claims stressing "the Former President has said the EC thumb printed 1million ballots in favour of the president. This is untrue. This is a grave matter that undermines the credibility of our electoral process and should not be ignored. We call on him to provide evidence to support his claim. This is not a matter to be ignored and we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate this".



Addressing the issue during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Dr. Okoe Boye noted that Mr. Mahama's claims are an indictment on him and his National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, if indeed the claims are true, then it goes to confirm the former President's incompetence.



"Why would you have information that 1 million ballot papers have been printed and you believe it can have an effect on an election, you sit down and don't talk about it till we're done with the elections?" he asked.



"If it comes out that it is true, then it speaks to incompetence on the side of the opposition . . .There was an opportunity to bring the things that went wrong during the elections at the Supreme Court election petition. Our constitution has made provisions for all these.



"You had this information before going to the court but didn't present it there. If today, we find out that it could have an outcome on an election, in fact, it speaks to an incompetence even in opposition . . . If the outcome is true, it indicts the opposition because there are arrangements to bring those things into force," he averred.



