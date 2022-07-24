You’ve committed sacrilege in altering Atta Mills' tomb – Ohene Agyekum tells Government

Mills' resting place at Asomdwee Park before recent government-led upgrades

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress, Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum says the government has no justification tampering with the tomb of the late former President Prof. John Evan Attah Mills.

According to him, the government has committed sacrilege in altering portions of the tomb without the express authority of late President’s family.



A renovation exercise been executed by the Coastal Development Authority and the Attah Mills Institute has become a subject of contention specifically with the redesigning of the tomb at the Asomdwe Park.



Brother of the former president, Samuel Attah Mills has raised issues of tradition and superstition accusing the authority and a former aide of Professor Mills – Korku Anyidoho – of carrying out the project without notice to family members.

The Coastal Development Authority has indicated it has not desecrated nor opened the grave beyond replacing the tomb elevation with alucobond panels.



Ambassador Ohene Agyekum will not buy the justification. He contends touching a tomb flies in the face of tradition and customary procedure.



The former Ambassador to the United States of America and Canada wants the family of the former president to take legal action against the founder of the contentious Attah Mills Institute – Korku Anyidoho for usurping the authority of the family in such official engagements.