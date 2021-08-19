You’ve done what Domelevo could not do - President to acting Auditor-General

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has showered praise on the acting Auditor-General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for his work in the fight against corruption.

The President says since his appointment, he has demonstrated the quality of work and independence of view so far.



In the view of the President, the acting AG has also exhibited his professionalism and readiness to fight against corruption.



Speaking at a meeting with members of the Ghana National Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House, the first gentleman of the land expressed optimism that the latest Auditor-General’s report indicates that he will be independent.

“The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view. For instance, he is responsible for some things that are unheard of. In our history, the 12 statutory reports that have to be compiled and placed before Parliament in the year of Parliament, this is the first time it has ever been done.”



“Even the most touted Auditor-General before him never managed to do it and this one has done it.



I think on the basis of the work that he has done, the independence with which he has gone around with his work, if today efforts are made to confirm him, I believe it should be done, and that confirmation process will gather more public support.”