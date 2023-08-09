You’ve failed to condemn infractions under Akufo-Addo, NPP adm. – Apaak to GBA

Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) only gains its voice when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in office.

This comes on the back of the GBA President of GBA, Yaw Acheampong Boafo refuting assertions that the group criticizes the NDC more than the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr. Acheampong however assured that his leadership will work with all the political parties and treat them equally devoid of any discrimination.



Commenting on the matter, the Builsa South lawmaker stated that the GBA cataloged a number of infractions under the current administration that the GBA failed to condemn.

“Has the GBA ever criticised Nana Akufo-Addo/NPP? Not even when citizens were maimed during the Ayawaso by-election; not even when citizens were killed during election 2020; not even when NPP activists were appointed to the EC.



“GBA criticized JM/NDC for less. Shame!” Dr. Apaak stated in a tweet.